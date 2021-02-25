Hasbro Introduces Gender Neutral Rebranding For Mr. Potato Head Toys

Hasbro will rebrand its classic Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toy line as simply “Potato Head,” adapting and better reflecting today’s modern families and gender identities.

The toy brand announced on Thursday that while it will drop the “Mr.” from the toy brand and logo, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head will still remain in the line. With non-specified branding for its Create Your Potato Head Family, consumers can build potato families featuring of same-sex parents, or those with a single parent, and express their own ideas of gender roles and norms. Each kit will feature two large potato bodies, one small potato body and 42 accessories.

“The possibilities to create your own families are endless with mixing and mashing all the parts and pieces,” Hasbro said.

The toy, which Hasbro launched back in 1952, will sport its new gender neutral name later this fall. Rebranding the popular toy franchise, which has had its spotlight in multiple Toy Story films, comes as other popular toy names, including American Girl Doll and Barbie, adjust their products to better represent different races, gender identities and sexual orientations.

While many Twitter users expressed their outrage or support over the newly-announced gender neutral name, Hasbro reassured those alarmed by the rebranding that the original spud spouses aren’t going anywhere.

“I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD,” the toy giant’s official Twitter account shared on Thursday.