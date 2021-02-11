‘Harry Potter’: Casey Bloys Discusses Potential HBO Max TV Spinoff Series For Wizard Franchise

Potterheads were waving their magic wands in excitement last month when the possibility of a TV spinoff series set in the Harry Potter universe emerged.

Last month, sources told Deadline that HBO Max had held “exploratory conversations” about a small screen adaptation of JK Rowling’s books and the feature film franchise.

But today, Casey Bloys, chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max, told Deadline that it was very early days. He said that there were no writers attached, adding “I wouldn’t even say it’s embryonic at this point”.

However, he did admit that owning the franchise, which has spawned 11 movies and a theme park, was a boon for parent company WarnerMedia.

“There’s nothing in development but I think it’s fair to say across Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and DC, these are franchises that WarnerMedia enjoys and it’s a big advantage for us so there’s always going to be interest in doing something of quality from those properties,” he told Deadline.

A television spinoff makes sense for WarnerMedia given the adulation that Rowling’s books enjoy and the news came after Warner Bros named Kids, Young Adult and Classics president Tom Ascheim to manage the Wizarding World and Potter franchises.

There had also been rumors last year that a series focusing on Jude Law’s younger version of Albus Dumbledore were being mooted, although it seems that may have been premature.

Any potential Harry Potter TV series would have to be done with the blessing of Rowling and her team who have creative approval on any explorations of the Harry Potter IP, including in TV.