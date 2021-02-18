Harry Bring Dies: ‘Criminal Minds’, ‘The X-Files’ Producer Was 77

Harry Bring, an executive producer of CBS’ Criminal Minds and a producer on Fox’s sci-fi classic The X-Files, died Tuesday at age 77.

His death was announced in a Facebook post by son Brad Bring, who noted that Bring had long battled cancer.

“He fought cancer for years and kicked its ass,” Brad Bring wrote. “That let him enjoy USC, the SF Giants, the Rams, hating on 45 and his grandkids a little longer. He embodied the Fight ON spirit of the Trojans.”

Bring was the co-executive producer of Criminal Minds from 2011 to 2017, and the exec producer from 2017 to the series end last year.

After serving as second assistant director on such early ’80s films as Mr. Mom and Strange Brew, Bring moved to TV in the same capacity, at first on the series Max Headroom in 1987. He was first assistant director on such series as Northern Exposure, Melrose Place and The X-Files, becoming a producer on the latter series in 2000.

In the early 2000s, Bring was a producer or co-producer on The Lyon’s Den, North Shore and Head Cases, and in 2007 became a co-executive producer of Army Wives. He became exec producer of Army Wives in 2009, and in 2011 was a co-exec producer on the Freddy Rodríguez- Eric Close CIA drama Chaos.