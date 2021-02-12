Hannah Ware Leads Cast For Netflix Soulmate Sci-Fi Series ‘The One’

EXCLUSIVE: Hitman: Agent 47 and The First actress Hannah Ware is to headline Netflix’s soulmate science fiction series The One, which the U.S. streamer plans to premiere on March 12.

Ware plays Rebecca, the ambitious and impulsive founding CEO of MatchDNA, a tech company that has designed a DNA test that allows people to identify their perfect partner. She most recently starred in Beau Willamon’s Hulu series The First, while other credits include ABC’s Betrayal and Starz’s Boss.

The One was first announced by Netflix in 2018 and is based on a novel by John Marrs. The series is created and written by Misfits creator Howard Overman, whose production company, Urban Myth Films, is producing in association with Studio Canal.

Other cast includes Riviera actor Dimitri Leonidas, who plays Rebecca’s best friend and the co-founder of MatchDNA, and Industry star Amir El-Masry will play a friend to Rebecca, who harbors deeper feelings for the tech CEO.

Stephen Campbell Moore, Wilf Scolding, Diarmaid Murtagh, Lois Chimimba, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Pallavi Sharda, Zoe Tapper, and Gregg Chillin have also been cast in the eight-part drama, which has echoes of AMC’s hit anthology series Soulmates.

The One is executive produced by Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy for Urban Myth. The company is currently making Season 2 of Fox/Canal+ series The War Of The Worlds, which was the first UK high-end TV drama to begin production in the pandemic era. It was also recently greenlit by Sky to make thriller Extinction.

Ware is repped by Liebman Entertainment, CAA, Schreck Rose Dapello, and Wolf Kasteler.