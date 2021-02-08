Hannah Einbinder & Carl Clemons-Hopkins Join Jean Smart In HBO Max Comedy; Full Cast Set

Hannah Einbinder (Just For Laugh’s 2019 New Face of Comedy, standup The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hamilton, Candymanare) are set as leads in HBO Max’s as-yet untitled comedy starring Jean Smart, from Broad City alums Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. Downs (Broad City, Rough Night) also has been tapped for a recurring role along with Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, The Mick), Christopher McDonald (Thelma & Louise, Happy Gilmore), Mark Indelicato (Ugly Betty, White Bird in a Blizzard), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul, Sunnyside), Johnny Sibilly (Pose, Logo Live), Meg Stalter (Tooning Out the News, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) and Rose Abdoo (Gilmore Girls, Parenthood). The series, from Universal Television and executive produced by The Good Place creator Mike Schur, is set to premiere on HBO Max this spring.

Written by Downs, Aniello, who also directs, and Statsky, the comedy explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava, an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Einbinder).

Einbinder’s Ava is the young writer Deborah is forced to hire. Clemons-Hopkins is Marcus, Deborah’s trusted longtime COO.

Downs and Aniello executive produce via their Paulilu banner alongside Statsky as well as Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett (The Good Place). Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group, is the studio.

