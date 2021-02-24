Halle Berry To Executive Produce, Star In Sci-Fi Drama ‘The Mothership’ For Netflix And MRC Film

Oscar-winner Halle Berry has signed on to star in and executive produce The Mothership, from Netflix and MRC Film. Oscar-nominated Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matthew Charman wrote the script and will be directing the film for his feature directorial debut.

The sci-fi adventure follows Sara Morse (Berry) one year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father, and most importantly – the truth.

Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing the film under their Automatik banner. Danny Stillman will serve as an exec producer alongside Berry.

Netflix recently picked up the rights to Berry’s directorial debut film, Bruised, a mixed martial arts drama that premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. She also stars in Roland Emmerich’s upcoming, space drama Moonfall.

Berry is repped by WME. Charman is repped CAA, Grandview, Independent Talent Group, and Hansen Jacobson.