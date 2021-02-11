Gwen Stefani Most Searched Celeb In Wake Of T-Mobile Super Bowl Spot – EDO Report

EDO’s list ranks the top-searched celebrities based on the number of times they were searched in a five-minute period after their ad dropped versus the average searched celeb who was in a Super Bowl ad (weighted at 100). Stefani was searched 60x more than the average celeb, while Shelton 41x. In the spot, fellow Voice judge Adam Levine sets them up on a blind date with the tagline for the 5G network being “Don’t Trust Your Love Life to Just Any Network.” Funny enough, Levine was Sunday’s most average searched celeb at weight of 100 in the No. 51 spot, along with Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa who appeared in Tracy Morgan Rocket Mortgate commercial ad in the No. 50 slot.
Married couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis respectively placed 3rd and 4th for their Cheetos ad with Shaggy, all singing “It Wasn’t Me”. Kutcher had a search rate of 40x to Kunis 27x. Shaggy wound up slotting 7th, getting an 11x search.
Rounding out the top ten were Bruce Springsteen’s “The Middle” Jeep ad in 6th place. Springsteen was searched 21x. The ad was recently removed from YouTube by the carmaker after they learned about the 20-time Grammy winner’s DUI back in November.
Jason Alexander in Tide’s commercial also saw a 10x search level in 9th place while Cardi B in the UberEats Wayne’s World ad ranked 10th with an 8.5x search.
For EDO’s full list of Super Bowl celebrity rankings, click here.
