Guy Pearce Joins HBO Limited Series ‘Mare Of Easttown’, Reuniting With Kate Winslet

EXCLUSIVE: A decade after Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce co-starred together on the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce, the two are reteaming on another longform project at the premium cable network.

Pearce has been tapped to co-star opposite Winslet in Mare of Easttown, HBO’s limited series focused on family and community, which is a co-production of HBO and wiip. He replaces Ben Miles who had been originally cast in the role but left due to scheduling conflicts over a year ago.

Written and executive produced by Brad Inglesby, who also serves as showrunner, Mare Of Easttown stars Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective whose life crumbles around her as she investigates a local murder.

Pearce plays Richard Ryan, a visiting creative writing professor who wrote a dazzling novel that won the National Book Award 25 years ago, but he has never lived up to his early promise.

The cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett and Neal Huff.

Winslet, Inglesby and Craig Zobel executive produce with Gavin O’Connor, Gordon Gray through Mayhem Pictures as well as Paul Lee and Mark Roybal for wiip.

Winslet and Pearce both won Emmy Awards for their previous collaboration, HBO’s Mildred Pierce, which landed a total of five Emmys.

Pearce was recently seen in Mary Queen Of Scots alongside Saoirse Ronan, and Bloodshot with Vin Diesel. He can next be seen in Stefano Sollima’s Without Remorse. Pearce is repped by CAA, Independent Talent in the UK and Shanahan Management in Australia.