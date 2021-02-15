BBC/PBS Board BBC Studios’ Greta Thunberg Documentary Series

The BBC and PBS have boarded a previously-announced BBC Studios documentary series on climate change superstar Greta Thunberg.

The two broadcasters will co-produce three-part series Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World (working title), which follows the 18-year-old activist on her climate crusade and features a chorus of experts laying out the science behind her mission.

Filming commenced on the series in August 2019, when Thunberg was just 16. Cameras were there as she has visited extraordinary locations across the globe to see the impact of the climate crisis. Producers have also filmed her at home in Sweden as Covid-19 swept the world.

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World is made by BBC Studios in association with B-Reel Films. The executive producer is Rob Liddel, while BBC Studios is distributing the series internationally.

It is not the first time Thunberg has allowed cameras into her life. She was the subject of Hulu’s I Am Greta, which was directed by Nathan Grossman and premiered last year. B-Reel Films was also behind this film.

The BBC announced that it had boarded Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World as part of a raft of new documentaries. These include All3Media-owned Raw filming Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness and his wife, Christine, as they come to terms with their three children being diagnosed with autism. The candid documentary is working titled Our Family and Autism.

Elsewhere, historian David Olusoga will celebrate the immigrant workforce that has been the backbone of the UK National Health Service in Our International NHS. It is made by his production outfit Uplands Television.