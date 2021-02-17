‘Gremlins’ Prequel Animated Series Gets Early Season 2 Renewal By HBO Max – TCA

HBO Max has given an early Season 2 renewal to Gremlins, the animated prequel to the beloved film franchise, from Warner Bros. Animation and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. The renewal was announced as part of WarnerMedia’s Kids and Family presentation at the TCA virtual Press Tour.

The Season 2 greenlight comes ahead of the first season premiere of Gremlins: The Secrets of the Mogwai, which is currently in production.The stellar voice cast includes Izaac Wang, Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong, James Hong, A.J. LoCascio, Gabrielle Green, and Matthew Rhys.



Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros Animation, divisions of the movie franchise’s producers Warner Bros and Amblin Partners. The series is executive produced by Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Sam Register (Animaniacs), with Chun and Brendan Hay (Robot Chicken) serving as co-executive producers. Dan Krall (Coraline) is a supervising producer.