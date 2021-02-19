Disney’s Greg Coleman Joins Amazon Studios As Global Head of Franchise Marketing, Will Lead ‘Lord Of the Rings’ Campaign

In Ukonwa Ojo’s first major hire since she joined Amazon Studios as Chief Marketing Officer Of Prime Video, she has brought in Disney’s Greg Coleman as Global Head of Franchise Marketing. He will start March 1, reporting to Ojo.

In the new role, Coleman will lead Amazon’s marketing team dedicated to fantasy and sci-fi originals for both series and films. Coleman and his team will create marketing campaigns and spearhead global expansion of fantasy and sci-fi brands, including the upcoming The Lord of the Rings series.

Coleman joins Amazon from Walt Disney Animation Studios where he most recently served as VP, Worldwide Marketing & Franchise Management. During his tenure, Greg helped launch such hit movies as Frozen and Frozen 2, the #1 and #2 animated films in box office history, with the original movie also winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song).

Previously, Coleman held senior roles in Marketing Strategy and Worldwide Research for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Before joining Disney, he worked at MGM Studios in Marketing Strategy & Research.