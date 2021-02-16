Greenwich Buys Sundance Doc ‘Whirlybird’, Chronicling LA News Helicopter Couple

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to Whirlybird from A&E IndieFilms. The doc, which premiered at last year’s Sundance, is the feature debut of Matt Yoka. It follows a husband-and-wife news helicopter team who covered some of Los Angeles’ most historic events.

Encompassing high-profile stories of the 1980s and 90s such as the L.A. riots and the infamous O.J Simpson Bronco chase, the film shows how the pair captured the city’s recent history, and also shines a light on the adrenaline-fuelled culture of live news.

Pic was produced by Yoka and Diane Becker with executive producers Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Josh Braun. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Rob Sharenow, and Molly Thompson are executive producers for A&E IndieFilms.

Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the deal with Submarine’s Josh Braun and Matt Burke on behalf of the filmmakers.

“It’s an honor for Whirlybird to join the incredible catalogue of Greenwich films,” said director Matt Yoka. “I can’t wait for audiences to experience Los Angeles through the poignant work and relationship of Zoey Tur and Marika Gerrard. I hope people find their journey as staggering and resonant as I did.”