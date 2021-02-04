Greenwich Entertainment Acquires Sundance Documentary ‘Us Kids’

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has secured the North American distribution rights to Us Kids, the Kim A. Snyder-directed documentary, which chronicles the March For Our Lives student-led movement that was sparked by the plague of gun violence ravaging their schools. It premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and will be released in theaters and on digital platforms on April 9, shortly after the three-year anniversary of March For Our Lives.

The documentary follows Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Samantha Fuentes, gun violence survivors and teenage activists, as they pull together the largest youth protest in American history. Their movement went global with rallies on 6 continents and in over 700 cities in every state across the nation, expanding to address racial injustice, a growing public health crisis, and shocking a political system into change. The movement was instrumental in the record youth voter turnout in 2018 and 2020.

“You have got to watch this film. It portrays us so honestly and tells our story in the way we have needed something to,” said Gonzalez. “It shows that this could be anyone’s story, both the trauma and the activism, and that we need to make this change.”

Snyder produced the film with Lori Cheatle and Maria Cuomo Cole.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Greenwich to lift up these courageous young voices that continue to change the course of history — this three-year labor of love helped me to better understand the fury, gumption and hope of Gen Z in this crazy world they are navigating,” said Snyder.

“We are looking forward to working with our prestigious partner Greenwich Entertainment to bring the Us Kids story of resilience and hope to audiences across the continent, particularly at this time of social change,” added Cole and Cheatle.

Executive Producers are Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Dan Cogan, Sam Bisbee, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Wendy Neu, Hallee Adelman, Ivy Herman, Regina K. Scully, Jamie Wolf, Jamie Patricof, Katie McNeill, Liz Kramer Lefkofsky, Jim & Susan Swartz, Marni Grossman, Lynda Weinman, and Cher.

Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the deal with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.