Greenwich Entertainment Acquires SXSW Docu ‘Kenny Scharf: When Worlds Collide’

Greenwich Entertainment has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the documentary feature Kenny Scharf: When Worlds Collide. The film is slated to debut in theaters and on digital platforms across the country on April 23.

The docu, which marks the directorial debut feature from Max Basch and Malia Scharf, made its world premiere last year at SXSW. Made over 11 years, the docu takes a look at the life of artist Kenny Scharf and features interviews and rare archival footage with Scharf, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Ed Ruscha, Dennis Hopper, Yoko Ono, Kaws, Marilyn Minter, and Jeffrey Deitch.

When Scharf arrived in New York City in the early 1980s, he quickly befriended Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. This trio changed the face of the art world with their works. While Basquiat and Haring both died tragically young, Scharf lived through cataclysmic shifts in New York City and the art world. Despite setbacks along the way, Scharf continues to follow his particular high-tone, technicolor artistic vision while growing public and critical appreciation for his earlier work has cemented his place as a pop art icon.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Greenwich to release what has been a labor of love, filled with hope, optimism and a splash of color,” said Scharf and Basch. “We look forward to people having the opportunity to watch the film and bask in the fantastical world that is Kenny Scharf.”

Kenny Scharf: When Worlds Collide was produced by David Koh (Kusama: Infinity, Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child) in association with Executive Producer Dan Braun and Submarine Entertainment and Executive Producers Simone Haggiag, Giancarlo Canavesio, David Beal, Sarah E. Johnson, Larry Mullen Jr., Ann Acheson, Troy Craig Poon, Ryan Brooks, Brandon Chen, and Andy Whittaker. Michael Park is a Co-Executive Producer. The film has been sold to Films We Like in Canada, NonStop Entertainment in Scandinavia, and Wanted Films in Italy.

Greenwich’s Ed Arentz negotiated the deal with producer and sales agent David Koh.