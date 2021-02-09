‘Greenland’ VFX Studio Pixomondo Names New Head Of Los Angeles Studio

Pixomondo, the award-winning VFX and virtual production company, has hired VFX veteran Bryan Godwin as Head of Studio for its Los Angeles facility.

Godwin has two decades of business and artistic experience at Shade VFX, which he founded in 2009, and more recently at DNEG. His credits include being VFX Supervisor on Joker, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Wolverine, and Shade won an Emmy for his work on Westworld while he was personally nominated for Daredevil.

The LA-headquartered Pixomondo has eight offices around the world. Its recent credits out of the West Coast include Westworld, working alongside Shade, as well as Raised By Wolves, Perry Mason, Westworld, The Orville, Goliath, Greenland, and Midway.

It also recently opened its first virtual production studio and LED volume in Toronto, Canada, with plans underway to open other facilities across North America, Europe, and China. Upcoming projects include the Roland Emmerich film Moonfall, the Tom Clancy thriller Without Remorse, actor David Oyelowo’s feature directorial debut The Waterman, Season 3 of The Orville, and the fourth seasons of Goliath and Star Trek: Discovery.

“Pixomondo is a natural fit for me – a place where I can flex all the knowledge I’ve acquired as a creative, technical artist and executive,” said Godwin. “These past experiences have led me to this new role. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and jump in.”

“It is critical to embrace Virtual Production because it really is the future,” Godwin continued. “Pixomondo is very much on the forefront of this technology and I’m thrilled to be at a company that is embracing that as a mission statement.”

Pixomondo CEO Jonny Slow added, “We are absolutely delighted to announce the addition of Bryan to PXO on the West Coast. To grow PXO successfully, we need to ensure that our senior team can operate in a culture that was carefully constructed by (founder) Thilo Kuther to put the creative process, and emphasis on innovation, at the heart of everything we do.

“As a creative and as an entrepreneur, Bryan is an exact match, and he joins at a time when we are accelerating the evolution of PXO into new techniques and embracing new technology in a big way. Bryan’s leadership is a fantastic addition to our team, and we look forward to working with him for many years to come.”