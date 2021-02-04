Gravitas Ventures Acquires ‘Insight’ & ‘One And The Same’; Cleopatra Entertainment Lands ‘Baphomet’ – Film Briefs

Gravitas Ventures has picked up the North American rights for a day-and-date release of Insight, an action film produced and directed by Livi Zheng. Ken Zheng wrote the screenplay and stars alongside Madeline Zima, Sean Patrick Flanery, John Savage, Adam Huss, Tony Todd, and Keith David.

Set to be released on March 12, the film follows Jian (Ken Zheng), a counter-terrorism agent who blends his skills as a martial artist and clairvoyant to bring the world’s most nefarious individuals to justice. This lone wolf is forced to make an unexpected detour to Los Angeles upon receipt of the devastating news of a cover up surrounding his brother’s alleged suicide. With the reluctant help of LAPD detectives, Abby (Zima), Carl (Todd), and Captain Duke (David), the unlikely group becomes involved in the investigation. Jian and Abby fight against a high-tech criminal (Flanery) looking to exploit the brothers’ gifts in his quest for power.

Senior Acquisitions Manager at Gravitas Ventures, Nick Royak, negotiated the deal with Producer Livi Zheng.

Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired the North American distribution rights to Baphomet, a horror indie from writer and director Matthan Harris. The film will be released on VOD and all digital platforms in June.

Colin Ward (Mank), Giovanni Lombardo Radice (The Omen), Nick Principe (Laid To Rest), Matthan Harris (German Angst) star in the film alongside Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth as Lon Carlson, an occultist, and expert on witchcraft.

The pic follows the Richardsons, an American family that is disrupted when Satanic cult leader, Henrik Brandr, unexpectedly visits their ranch. When the family rejects Henrik’s offers to pay a large sum for ownership of their land, Henrik begins to put curses on the Richardsons, trying to force them off of their own land. After suffering unexplainable tragedies created by the curses, the Richardsons seek help from Marybeth, a white witch high priestess. They soon discover a terrible secret about their house and must protect it from the cult at all costs.

The deal was brokered by Cleopatra Founder and CEO Brian Perera and Tim Yasui with John Lepper from the Cyfuno Ventures Sales Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.

Gravitas has also nabbed first-time feature writer-director Felipe Cisneros’ One And The Same, a sci-fi thriller set to be released on TVOD on March 23. The pic weaves together a mysterious science-fiction tale of vengeance and reincarnation. When a young woman, Lola, is invited to a secret facility, she discovers an experiment beyond space and time. After uncovering her own past self, a teenage boy named Robbie, she embarks on a malevolent path for justice against the ex-con who killed him.

Newcomers Makena Taylor (Skyfire), Acoryé White (Juanita), and Ignacyo Matynia (Luke Cage) star.

Cisneros produced the pic under Shadow Clone Films with Nick Leisure of Leisure Films.