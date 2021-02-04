Grand Central Publishing Acquires Publishing Rights To Ben Mezrich’s ‘The Antisocial Network’

Grand Central Publishing has landed the publishing rights to The Antisocial Network by New York Times bestselling author Ben Mezrich. In a preemptive deal, the acquisition was one of two non-fiction books GCP acquirred from Mezrich with the other going unnamed. The book will be published in hardcover, e-book and an audio edition by Hachette Audio in the Fall of 2021.

Deadline reported this past weekend that MGM had acquired the film rights to The Antisocial Network following a heated bidding war late last week.

The book is the true story of a ragtag group of amateur investors, gamers, and internet trolls who took down one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street, and in so doing, fired the first shot in a revolution that threatens to upend the financial establishment. It’s the culmination of a populist movement that began with the intersection of social media and the growth of simplified, democratizing financial portals represented by the biggest upstart in the business, RobinHood, and its millions of mostly millennial devotees.

Mezrich is the New York Times bestselling author of The Accidental Billionaires (adapted by Aaron Sorkin into the David Fincher film The Social Network) and Bringing Down the House(adapted into the #1 box office hit film 21), as well as many other bestselling books. His books have sold over six million copies worldwide.

GCP will also publish Mezrich’s novel, The Midnight Ride in early 2022.