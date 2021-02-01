Grace Wu Promoted To Oversee Casting Across NBCUniversal Television & Streaming

NBC scripted casting chief Grace Wu has been upped to oversee casting across NBCUniversal’s entire television and streaming portfolio.

Wu has been appointed to the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Casting, Entertainment Content, while Tomii Crump has been promoted to have oversight of unscripted casting across all platforms.

It is the latest move by the studio to merge activities across all of its platforms, including its broadcast net, cable networks and streaming service Peacock and come after it created NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment last year.

Wu, who now reports directly to Entertainment Content Chairman Susan Rovner, was previously EVP, Scripted Casting for NBC Entertainment, a role she has held since 2009. She has supervised casting for series including This Is Us, New Amsterdam, Freaks & Geeks, Friday Night Lights and Parenthood.

Related Story NBCUniversal Adopts Guidelines To Audition Actors With Disabilities

Meanwhile, Crump becomes SVP, Head of Unscripted Casting and Talent, Entertainment Content, overseeing casting for lifestyle and documentary programming, reality and talent competition programming, game show formats, specials, live events and syndication.

She will report to Wu alongside SVPs Teri Dean, Brian Dorfman and Jennifer McNamara and Director Trey Lawson.

Previously Crump was SVP, Talent & Casting for NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group and oversaw casting for shows including America’s Got Talent, America Ninja Warrior and World of Dance. She joined the company in 2017 from Disney ABC Television Group.

“There’s a reason Grace is one of the most respected casting executives in the industry; in addition to being a true champion for actors, Grace is a perpetual advocate of diversity on our screens, often encouraging showrunners and writers to think beyond how the role may have been conceived on the page,” said Rovner. “With this expansion of Grace’s purview, all of our shows will now have the opportunity to benefit from her expertise and creative spirit – and I have no doubt they will be the better for it.”

“Tomii is a leader in the world of unscripted casting who has been instrumental in identifying talent for some of the world’s biggest format hits,” added Wu. “I am thrilled to have her at the helm of our alternative casting department, and coupled with Teri, Brian, Jennifer and Trey on the scripted side, I feel lucky to have such an incredibly talented team in place as we oversee casting the vast amount of content across the portfolio.”