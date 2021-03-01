Golden Globes Wins By TV Show & Network

Netflix tripled up on its closest competition at the Golden Globes on Sunday, scooping six statuettes to Pop TV’s two. The streamer’s international hit The Crown swept all of its four categories: Drama Series, Lead Actor (Josh O’Connor), Lead Actress (Emma Corwin) and Supporting Actress (Gillian Anderson).

The Crown also was nominated two other times but in categories that it ended up winning — with Corwin beating last year’s winner Olivia Colman and Anderson over Helena Bonham Carter.

Pop TV won twice for its awards-season juggernaut Schitt’s Creek, while HBO and Apple TV+ split the remainder — taking one each for I Know This Much Is True and Ted Lasso, respectively.

Below is the list of Golden Globe wins by TV show and network or platform. For the wins by film and distributor charts, click here: