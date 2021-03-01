Golden Globes Wins By Film & Distributor

Netflix edged Amazon Studios for the most Golden Globe wins for a film distributor on Sunday night, scooping up four nods to its streaming rival’s three. Netflix split its quartet among Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Trial of the Chicago 7, I Care a Lot and The Life Ahead, while Amazon won a pair for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and another for Small Axe.

Disney and Searchlight were the only other companies to chalk up multiple trophies, winning two each for Nomadland and Soul, respectively.

In fact, Nomadland, Soul and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm were the night’s only multiple Globe winners.

Below is the list of Golden Globe wins by film and by distributor. For the lists of wins by TV show and network, click here: