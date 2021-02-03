Golden Globes Snubs & Surprises: Meryl Streep, ‘Bridgerton’, Zendaya, Tom Hanks, Spike Lee & Sophia Loren Left Out In The Cold This Morning

After the tumultuous year, you may feel hard-pressed to be surprised by anything at this point, but the Golden Globes this morning aimed to prove that notion incorrect.

Offering pre-dawn distraction to insomniacs everywhere, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Wednesday rolled out nominations for the seemingly semi-virtual February 28 bicoastal ceremony on NBC. Having skipped hosting duties for all of Donald Trump’s reign of terror and error, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are back this year for the fourth time, their first since 2015.

Additionally, the nominations were inevitably going to be more intriguing than usual with the coronavirus pandemic having played havoc with production schedules. Heavyweights like last year’s big winners Succession and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were subsequently out of the mix.

In that context, and with a minor audio glitch, past Globes winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the contenders from their respective homes. It proved to be a very good morning for the likes of One Night In Miami director Regina King, Sacha Baron Cohen and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Crown, The Mandalorian and Sound of Metal’s Riz Ahmed.

Also, Norman Lear and Jane Fonda already picked some HFPA spring in their step, even before today. The living legends will be the recipients of Carol Burnett Award and the Cecil B de Mille Award for Hollywood Impact respectively at the 78th Golden Globes later this month. However, for some living legends like Sophia Loren, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, this morning was a disappointment.

Here are the big snubs and surprises for this year’s Globes nominations from the less than 90-member HFPA:

Tom Hanks – The multi-Oscar winner and last year’s Cecil B DeMille winner was braving the Battle of the Atlantic in Greyhound and post-Civil War America in News of the World, but his double shot fired blanks with the HFPA.

I May Destroy You” BBC

I May Destroy You – Michaela Coel’s harrowing and sometimes hilarious drama of sexual assault and the aftermath from the BBC and HBO was one of the last year’s most praised shows and was tops on my Top 10 New Shows of 2020. Crickets this morning when it came to Globes nominations, damning crickets.

Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods had outstanding performances from Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters and Chadwick Boseman, among others, but that just wasn’t enough for the passionate Vietnam War film or its trailblazing director to receive any love. Shocker.

Zendaya – The Euphoria star’s outstanding performance with John David Washington in lockdown film Malcolm & Mare was totally locked out.

Meryl Streep – Tell me, after 32 past Globes nominations, did you think it was some other Meryl Streep in Prom and Let Them All Talk?

Bridgerton” Netflix

Bridgerton – The absence of the Shonda Rhymes-produced Regency-era blockbuster proves the Golden Globes isn’t just a popularity contest. Otherwise, Netflix’s Bridgerton would have cleaned up in all categories this morning and likely on February 28.

Sophia Loren – The screen icon returned with the acclaimed The Life Ahead. The Netflix film snagged Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song noms, so it’s a head-scratcher why its megastar proved a dead end with Globes voters.

Never Have I Ever – The Mindy Kaling co-created coming-of-age drama was a barrier-breaking worldwide hit on Netflix, but nada in terms of nominations.

Jurnee Smollett – You’ve actually seen Lovecraft Country, right? Then how can the HBO show from Misha Green be nominated for Best TV Series but its star left out? And what about Jonathan Majors and Michael K Williams too, for that matter?

Al Pacino – In a long career full of highs, Pacino’s nomination today for the unintentionally comical Hunters seems like bad joke and a big surprise — or not when you look at the Globes’ history.

“Minari” A24

Steven Yeun – Sundance 2020 Grand Jury prize winner Minari got a big thumbs up from the AFI and the National Board of Review and a Best Foreign Language Film nomination this morning – yet the film’s leading man was left empty handed.

The Midnight Sky – Besides a Best Original Score mention, it looks like it was pretty dark for the George Clooney-directed and -starring post-apocalyptic drama from Netflix.

Chris Rock – The comedian was at his dramatic best as the ambitious Kansas City crime boss in the fourth season of Fargo. Turns out in Rock’s case, crime doesn’t pay with Globes voters.

P-Valley – Hot off half a dozen NAACP Image Awards noms, the Starz strip club drama from Tony nominee Katori Hall wasn’t a player today.

Kate Hudson – Sia‘s directorial debut, Music isn’t even out yet and not on a lot of people’s radar Still, in the wild and starpower attracting world of the HFPA, that didn’t prevent the flick from picking up a Best Film Comedy/Musical and a Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress for the Almost Famous star

Yellowstone – The top series on cable has never wrangled much awards acknowledgment, that much is true. Still, this most recent season of the Kevin Costner starring cattle ranch dram co-created by Taylor Sheridan lassoed nothing again, despite putting some of its best work out on the range.

Tenet – The Christopher Nolan-directed thriller was the only big game in town and at theaters during the first part of the pandemic. When it came to major categories, today, like the movie’s main plot, it felt like that past never happened.

Lakeith Stanfield – Daniel Kaluuya rightly received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his performance as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton. So where was the nod for his Judas and the Black Messiah co-star? You know its Black History Month, right?

Ben Affleck – There was a big push for The Way Back actor. A push that hit a no recognition roadblock this morning.