Golden Globes Scorecard: Noms By Film, Distributor, Series And Network

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has unveiled the nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards and Netflix leads the pack with a record-breaking 42 nods — 22 for film and 20 for TV, followed by Amazon Studios with 10 — 7 for film and 3 for TV.

In the Motion Picture drama category, Mank topped with six, followed by The Trial of the Chicago 7 with five, and The Father, Nomadland and Promising Young Woman tied with four each. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm followed with three, including a nomination in the Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category.

Among film distributors, Focus Features, Searchlight Pictures, Sony Pictures Classics and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures followed Amazon Studios with five each and Warner Bros. Pictures with four. HBO was second among TV distributors, followed by Hulu with six, and Pop TV, bolstered by Schitt’s Creek, and Showtime with five each.

The Crown led the nominations for TV series with six, followed by Schitt’s Creek with five, Ozark and The Undoing with four each and The Great and Ratched tied with three each.

Here’s the full breakdown.