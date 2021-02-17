Golden Globes Presenters: Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger & More

It’s T-minus 11 days before 2021’s first major awards show, and the Golden Globes is staffing up on presenters. Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo and Renée Zellweger make up the first batch of folks who will hand out the hardware on February 28.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dick clark productions and NBC made the joint announcement today.

Phoenix (Joker) and Zellweger (Judy) picked up last year’s respective Globes for Best Actor and Actress in a Motion Picture Drama, while Akwafina (The Farewell) won Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy. Eviro was nominated in 2020 for Harriet, and Wiig & Mumolo were Original Screenplay Oscar nominees for 2011’s Bridesmaids.

More presenters will be revealed in the run-up to next weekend’s show, which Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host virtually from the Rainbow Room in Manhattan and the Beverly Hilton, respectively.

NBC will air the ceremony live coast-to-coast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will stream the following day on Peacock.

