Golden Globes, Oscars And Grammys Get Dedicated Streaming Channels On Haystack News

Viewers will have a new way to follow Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, as well as the Grammys and Oscars in the coming weeks, on streaming service Haystack News.

The ad-supported aggregator provides a customizable, personalized feed of on-demand news programming from a range of local, national and international sources. Haystack, which launched in 2014, says it draws from almost 350 sources. Viewers can customize their preferences based on topics of interest, geography and other metrics.

For awards coverage, media outlets based in Southern California always step up their efforts. Haystack plans to incorporate LA stations KCBS, KABC, KCAL, KCOP and KTTV into the new dedicated channels.

Local TV stations feeding into the platform cover the top 30 markets and come from broadcast owners like ABC, CBS and Fox as well as major groups like Gray, Cox and Hearst. Haystack also pulls in segments from providers like ABC News, the AP, Bloomberg, CBS News, Cheddar, Euronews and Newsy.

Like pop-up channels appearing elsewhere in free, ad-supported streaming, the awards channels will have limited runs. The Golden Globes one will wind down on Monday. The Grammys channel is slated for March 13 to March 15 and the Oscars one will be live from April 23 to April 26.

The Grammys, originally scheduled for January 31, were postponed to March 14. The Academy Awards, held in February for the past several years, are now slated for April 25.

“Haystack News is growing its portfolio and viewing options for entertainment news content,” co-founder and CEO Daniel Barreto said in a press release. “Awards season is a great time to turn to Haystack News for coverage highlighting the best in TV, music and film.”

San Francisco-based Haystack’s app is available on a range of smart TVs as well as streaming platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.