‘Mank’ Star Amanda Seyfried Says First Golden Globes Nom For Marion Davies Performance Is “Win For Both Of Us”

Mank‘s Amanda Seyfried had three words to describe receiving her first Golden Globe Nomination on Wednesday: “so f*cking awesome.” The Mamma Mia! and Les Miserables actress will compete alongside fellow nominees Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, Jodie Foster and Helena Zengel for the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama prize.

While Seyfried had director David Fincher and fellow Globes nominee Gary Oldman to thank for her buzzy performance, she said she hopes that her awards-season spotlight can bring attention and truth to the woman behind her Mank role, Marion Davies.

“She’s been misrepresented for the most part because people, when they think about her, they think about Susan Alexander from Citizen Kane and they think that she was based on Marion Davies’ actual character, which is not true,” Seyfried told Deadline. “The fact that this is a spotlight on me means there is also a spotlight on this woman who we’re getting to know in a different way.”

In the Netflix film, Seyfried’s Davies forms a tightknit bond with Oldman’s Herman “Mank” Mankiewicz, the hotly debated co-scribe for Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane. Donning an immaculate bob and dainty mid-’30s attire, Seyfried brings the Old Hollywood figure to modern audiences. The actress added that she hopes the nomination is “good for [Davies’] legacy.”

“It’s a win for both of us,” she said. “I think she would be proud.”

Echoing the sentiments of co-star Oldman, Seyfried said Mank brings a new kind of story to the screen that highlights the backstory behind the industry’s most notable films.

“Everybody wants to see a behind-the-scenes-story,” she said. “I think every great movie should have an origin story.”

See the complete list of 2021 Golden Globes nominees here.