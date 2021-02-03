Gary Oldman Talks “Naked” ‘Mank’ Performance Upon Receiving Golden Globes Nom For David Fincher Drama

In 2018, Gary Oldman nabbed his first Golden Globe award for his performance and transformation as Winston Churchill in Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour. Three years later and Oldman’s in the Golden Globes’ best actor in a drama race for his unveiled performance as Citizen Kane co-scribe Herman J. Mankiewicz in David Fincher’s Mank.

While Oldman has a history of disguising himself as his various characters, Churchill and Hannibal’s Mason Verger, commands the Netflix film as himself without all the extra costuming and transformations. Upon receiving Golden Globe nomination on Wednesday morning, Oldman spoke to Deadline about his unveiled Mank performance and how the nom-receiving film can inspire future generations.

“It is very much me out there naked,” Oldman shared. “As David said, ‘I just don’t want any veil or layer between your and the audience.'”

Though a Golden Globe nomination celebrating his performance of the alcoholic scribe of Hollywood’s golden age may be something to be “very chuffed” about, Oldman said the highest praise for his Mank performance came from costume designer and friend Christopher Lawrence. He shared that upon watching the Netflix film, the Ray Donovan and Bubble Boy costume designer reached out raving about his gimmick-less portrayal.

“He said, ‘We saw Mank, we loved Mank. It sounds like you but isn’t you. It looks like you, but it doesn’t look like you,'” Oldman added. “That was high praise.”

Co-star Amanda Seyfried and director David Fincher nabbed a nomination, bringing Mank to a total of six noms. Given critics’ reviews and the awards praise, Oldman said he thinks that maybe the project “was meant to be, with the timing and the right cast.”

He also said that he believes the deep dive into one of the entertainment industry’s biggest hottest can inspire a new generation of filmmakers, actors and artists.

“I’ve seen a lot of movies and grew up with these wonderful reruns that one would see on tv as a kid with these great Hollywood classics. That was just the normal experience growing up that you would watch these movies,” he said. “For the younger generation who hasn’t had that, the little taste that they get through Mank might give them the jolts and inspiration to go on and check specifically that era of filmmaking out.”

Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins and Tahar Rahim are also up for best actor in a drama film at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. See the full list of nominees here.