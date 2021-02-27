Golden Globes: Ava DuVernay, Sterling K. Brown, Judd Apatow & More Slam HFPA For Zero Black Members In #TimesUpGlobes Campaign

With the Golden Globes just about here, Twitter erupted with shock and dismay Friday that the ceremony’s founding organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has no Black members and hasn’t for the past 20 years.

After the weak acknowledgement of the problem put out yesterday by the HFPA, the reality of the situation did not sit well with Ava DuVernay, past Globes winner Sterling K. Brown, Judd Apatow, Shonda Rhimes, Lovecraft Country‘s Jurnee Smollett, Patton Oswalt and dozens of others who weighed in on social media to express displeasure, throwing major shade on social media.

“A cosmetic fix isn’t enough,” Rhimes, Kerry Washington, and Alyssa Milano tweeted as they and others layered their discontent atop an image of a cracked award and the descriptions of the problem: “Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Not a Single Black Member Out Of 87.”

“Old news. New energy,” tweeted filmmaker and activist DuVernay, who was the first Black woman nominated as best director by HFPA in 2015.

The HFPA composition does seem insanely out out step given the increasing focus on diversity in Hollywood and across the country that was accelerated by protests over the summer after the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“So many crazy things about the Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press, but this is awful,” said Apatow.

“What price HFPA?” asked Ellen Barkin.

That only 87 people get to vote on the Golden Globes in the first place, evidences how fcking meaningless and trash the entire #GoldenGlobes is. And then, to be virtually devoid of POC, #TimesUpGlobes https://t.co/EplZ8JeMvG — mondogarage (@mondogarage) February 27, 2021

So many crazy things about the @goldenglobes and the Hollywood Foreign press but this is awful. #timesupglobes pic.twitter.com/C5PYs5zFRr — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 26, 2021

How far have we come, you ask? Not far enough. A cosmetic fix isn’t enough. #TIMESUPGlobes #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/cVpeqk1ofX — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) February 26, 2021

The 78th annual Golden Globes airs on NBC on February 28.

Erik Pedersen and Dominic Patten contributed to this report.