Golden Globes To Go Bicoastal For First Time; Live Show To Feature Tina Fey From New York, Amy Poehler From L.A.

Some details are emerging for how this year’s Golden Globes will be presented, with Deadline learning Tuesday that the ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be telecast live on NBC on February 28 from both New York and Los Angeles — the first time the show will be bi-coastal.

NYC-based Fey will co-host live from The Rainbow Room in Manhattan, while L.A.-based Poehler will co-host live from from the Globes’ usual home at the Beverly Hilton.

Additional details are still to be worked out, but a bicoastal show would allow for more New York-based nominees and presenters to participate in a live setting, with Covid surely to be impacting travel plans. No presenters have been announced as of yet.

The Globes like the rest of the movie awards-season staples had to push their 2021 ceremonies because of the pandemic, and in June vacated their usual January date to February 28. That had been the date for the Oscars, which moved its ceremony to April 25, 2021, its latest date ever.

The news comes on the eve of nominations for the 78th annual Globes, which are being announced Wednesday beginning at 8:35 a.m. ET/5:35 a.m. PT. Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson will appear live on NBC’s Today show to announce the major categories honoring the year’s best in film and TV, with all the categories being announced in a simulcast on cable sibling E!’s digital channels as well as on GoldenGlobes.com.

The Golden Globes are produced by dick clark productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.