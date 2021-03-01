Catherine O’Hara Secures First Career Golden Globe For ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ Thanks Dan Levy & Eugene Levy For “Inspiring, Funny, Beautiful” Comedy

Catherine O’Hara won her first career Golden Globe on Sunday night. At the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the actress took home the best actress in a television – musical or comedy prize.

O’Hara stars in the PopTv comedy as the fashionable Rose family matriarch Moira Rose. She acts alongside Annie Murphy, Dan Levy and Eugene Levy. Upon receiving her award from Christian Slater, O’Hara thanked creators and co-stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy for adding her to the mix.

“They created an inspiring, funny, beautiful show in which they let me wear a hundred wigs and speak like an alien,” she said.

While she recounted the final moments on set, Catherine O’Hara’s husband Bo Welch blasted applause from his phone, drowning out some parts of the actress’ acceptance speech and confusing some viewers. She rounded off her acceptance speech thanking her lockdown family and her fellow nominees.

Back in September, O’Hara won her second career Emmy for the same role. On Sunday she bested fellow nominees Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins, The Flight Attendant’s Kaley Cuoco, The Great’s Elle Fanning and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Jane Levy.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards aired Sunday on NBC.