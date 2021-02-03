Bob Odenkirk Gives ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Update, Says Golden Globe Nom Reminds Him Of Hollywood Community Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bob Odenkirk landed his fourth Golden Globe nomination for his work in the Breaking Bad prequel series, Better Call Saul on Wednesday morning. Preparing for the sixth and final season of the AMC crime drama, Odenkirk said the Golden Globes honor serves to help him appreciate the social community that’s been taken away by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The nomination is a reminder that there’s other people out there in the world that we’re part of a community,” he told Deadline on Wednesday morning. “We haven’t seen each other because there’s no get-togethers, there’s no awards and the benefit shows that you’re a part of, that are big part of… this very social business. But even just getting the nomination…it reminds me that I’m in this community of people I like very much.”

Having learned of his nomination while walking his dog, Odenkirk told Deadline that filming for the Better Call Saul series finale will begin in March. Though initially slated to premiere sometime this year, Better Call Saul faced some coronavirus-related setbacks, giving series creators writers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould some time to ramp up for the finale. While a number of series that have picked up production amid the pandemic have decided to face the virus head-on in their storylines, Odenkirk says he likes “the idea that Jimmy won’t be living in a pandemic world” and that as his character, he could shed his pandemic-era woes.

Odenkirk added fans and viewers can expect an explosive culmination of six seasons’ worth of drama and suspense.

“I can’t wait for the fireworks, really,” he said about season six, which will feature more episodes than usual. “Our show is a bit of a slow burn over the past few years and [Gilligan and Gould] build up. There’s certainly exciting moments throughout, but towards the end it gets super supremely intense.”

Along with Odenkirk, nominees for the Golden Globe best actor in a drama series are Jason Bateman, Josh O’Connor, Al Pacino and Matthew Rhys. Read the full list of Golden Globe nominees here.