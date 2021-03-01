Golden Globes Presenter Ava DuVernay Addresses HFPA Inclusion Backlash, Calls For Even Playing Field For Artists Of Color

As we get prepared to see the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) response to its backlash for its lack of Black members and all of the issues it has been facing in the weeks leading up to the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, ceremony presenter and champion of inclusion Ava DuVernay took to Twitter to give her “two cents” about the news stories about the HFPA.

“Many artists who’ve made strong work this year are being amplified on tonight’s show,” said DuVernay, who was recently announced as a presenter for this year’s virtual ceremony. “I’m proudly introducing Hamilton to applaud the artistry of Lin-Manuel and the whole cast and crew.”

She continued, “To be clear, the pressure applied to the Globes and its partners from now on isn’t about validation or shiny things from this particular group. The truth that’s not often discussed is that awards play a part in the economic reality of Black filmmakers, artists of color and women creators in this business. Unfortunately, these shiny things matter to those who finance, greenlight, produce, distribute and market our projects. Therefore, everyone must have balanced access and consideration so that the playing field can be more equitable for artists of all kinds, colors and cultures.”

The HFPA has been subject to a flood scrutiny for many things in the past weeks since it announced the nominations for the Golden Globes — which weren’t as inclusive as many expected. Things escalated when the Los Angeles Times published articles calling the 87-member organization for not having any Black members as well as its questionable handling of finances.