Anya Taylor-Joy Scores First Career Golden Globe For ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ Thanks Creator Scott Frank “For Trusting Me With Beth”

It was “checkmate” for Anya Taylor-Joy at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards as the Queen’s Gambit star secured her first career win on Sunday. During Sunday’s award’s ceremony, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the Peaky Blinders and New Mutants actress took home the best actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television prize.

In the Netflix series created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott, Taylor-Joy leads as the highly skilled, yet self-destructive chess prodigy Beth Harmon. Taylor-Joy acts alongside Chloe Pirrie, Bill Camp and Marcin Dorocinski.

Upon receiving the her first Golden Globe award from Rosie Perez, Taylor-Joy thanked her fellow nominees who she said she has come to know upon watching their projects during lockdown. The Queen’s Gambit star bested fellow nominees Nicole Kidman, Shira Haas, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Cate Blanchett.

In her brief acceptance speech she also thanked Netflix, the HFPA and series creator Scott Frank.

“Thank you for being part of this journey, thank you for trusting me with Beth,” she said.

Also receiving Taylor-Joy’s praise were on-screen father Bill Camp, fans and “the beautiful cast” and the series’ “beautiful crew.”

“I would do this project again and again and again, I love it so much,” the Emma. actress added.

Shortly after Taylor-Joy’s win, The Queen’s Gambit took home the evening’s best anthology series prize, adding to multiple Netflix’s wins.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards aired Sunday on NBC.