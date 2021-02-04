Click to Skip Ad
Golden Globe Nominee Chloé Zhao Directing ‘Dracula’ For Universal

Chloe Zhao
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock (9326619ay) Chloe Zhao - 'The Rider' Deadline Studio Portraits at Sundance, Day 4, Park City, USA - 22 Jan 2018 Deadline

Universal Pictures is developing an original futuristic sci-fi western inspired by Universal’s classic monster Dracula with Chloé Zhao who recently received two Golden Globe nominations for Nomadland in the directing and screenwriting categories.  She’ll write, direct and produce through her production company Highwayman.

“Chloé’s singular lens shines a light on stories of the overlooked and misunderstood,” said Peter Cramer, President, Universal Pictures. “We are thrilled to be working with her as she reimagines one of the most iconic outsider characters ever created.”

“I’ve always been fascinated by vampires and the concept of the Other they embody,” said Zhao. “I’m very excited to work with Donna, Peter and the team at Universal to reimagine such a beloved character.”

Nomadland received four Golden Globe noms overall, with its other nods including Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Actress Drama for Frances McDormand. Zhao is the first Asian woman to receive a Golden Globe directing nomination.  Her next upcoming feature is Eternals from Disney/Marvel Studios.

