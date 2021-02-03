Golden Globe Nominations: ‘I May Destroy You’ Snubbed Entirely

In a major Golden Globes snub, the BBC and HBO’s acclaimed series I May Destroy You has failed to earn a single nomination.

Michaela Coel’s blisteringly authentic British drama was a contender to perform well at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gongs, but voters evidently felt otherwise.

There was no recognition in the limited series category, which featured a number of international series, including BBC/Hulu drama Normal People and Netflix’s Unorthodox.

I May Destroy You was also shut out of the acting gongs, where Coel’s British peers featured heavily, not least Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and The Crown stars Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter.

The snub surprised some, who reacted to the news on Twitter:

Every single conversation I've had with people in television over the last 10 or so months has included everyone gushing about, citing, or being influenced by I May Destroy You. Really bewildered by the Golden Globes nominations. — Nikesh Shukla (@nikeshshukla) February 3, 2021

These Golden Globes nominations gave me a headache. At first I was happy to see Chloé Zhao, Regina King and Emerald Fennell score noms for Best Director, then the confusion and annoyance kicked in when I saw Michaela Coel and "I May Destroy You" completely snubbed. — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) February 3, 2021

The series, which features Coel playing a woman navigating the dawning realization that she was a victim of sexual assault, has already figured in other awards.

I May Destroy You has been nominated for two Critics Choice Awards, including best limited series, while it won breakthrough series at the Gotham Awards last month.