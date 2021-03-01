Golden Globes TV Review: Technical Glitches Weren’t The Only Disasters On Tone Deaf HFPA Ceremony

The 78th annual Golden Globes had a unique opportunity tonight to right some wrongs and to take Hollywood’s awards season into a new realm coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unless disaster was the intention, they absolutely missed it in a bloated and glitchy ceremony that was pure Hindenburg almost from the beginning. Already mired in anger from some of the industry’s heaviest hitters over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of Black members, tonight’s bicoastal Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted ceremony was certainly a Globes to remember, in the worse way.

And it’s not like last year’s Rickey Gervais fronted event was any great shakes to begin with, but it looks positively artful in comparison now.

Now, heading towards the Oscars, it was undeniably a good night for the likes of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Judas and the Black Messiah’s Daniel Kaluuya, Minari (and director’s Lee Isaac Chung’s showstopper daughter), and I Care A Lot’s Rosamund Pike. In a wide breadth of talent, Sunday sparkled for The Mauritanian’s Jodie Foster, Nomadland and director Chloé Zhao, The United States vs. Billie Holiday’s Andra Day and the late Chadwick Boseman.

On the small screen side, the genre and barrier breaking Lovecraft Country was left without hardware. Still, Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis, Small Axe’s John Boyega, Season 4 of Netflix’s The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit and the final season of Schitt’s Creek scored as well tonight. However, the royal series’ creator Peter Morgan and stars Josh O’Conner and Gillian Anderson did suffer the fate of getting virtually hazed by play off muzak.

Unfortunately, with perhaps the exception of Simone Boseman’s heartbreaking acceptance remarks in her late husband’s place, little of that will matter – at least in the immediate aftermath.

Right now, the takeaway from tonight’s NBC broadcast show is that inclusion is a buzzword to be swatted away by the HFPA, as quickly as possible. Leaving more bodies figuratively in its wake than the Season 10C premiere of The Walking Dead over on AMC on Sunday, the Globes offered platitudes masquerading as promises to fix something very broken in their influential ranks.

You have to acknowledge HFPA boss Ali Sar’s dismissive honesty early on in the show when he stood on stage at the social distanced Beverly Hilton with the 87-member group’s board member and past president Meher Tatna and VP Helen Hoehne.

“Black representation is vital, we must have Black journalists in our organization,” said Hoehne in a much-hyped reply to the burgeoning controversy of exclusion. As to how the HFPA will fix that lack of representation …well – “Thank you and we look forward to a more inclusive future,” Sar croaked out in one of the shortest sentences of his scribe career.

That was it, really.

Back for a fourth stint hosting the Golden Globes, Fey and Poehler didn’t have much more to say. “Let us explain what this even is,” said Poehler near the end of the limp bicoastal monologue with Fey that started off tonight’s Globes.

The wandering resulting explanation saw the first mention of the fact that there are no Black journalists among the HFPA’s membership and the fact that “a lot of flashy garbage got nominated and that happened, that’s their thing” to quote Poehler. We all know awards shows are stupid,” declared multiple Emmy winner Fey, before doing little more than nudging the HFPA have to “change” their take on inclusion. “So here’s to changing it,” the 30 Rock-er went on to say before Poehler raised the flag of good intentions and the first mention of the $2 million being donated to Feeding America tonight.

Coming out of that quick to run over the coals monologue from Fey and Poehler, Tatra, Hoehne and Sar’s response compounded the problem, not even pretending to truly address it.

Not that Hollywood itself stood up with much of a ramrod spine when it came to getting in front of the camera. Yes, past winner and This Is Us star Sterling K Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson quipped “it’s great to be black at the Golden Globes, back at the Golden Globes.”

Yes, Sasha Baron Cohan took a few swings at the HFPA in his two acceptance speeches, and Jane Fonda landed a TKO in her Cecil B. DeMille Award comments. Calling out “who’s offered a seat at the table and who’s kept out of the rooms where decisions are made,” the long-time activist never nailed the HFPA directly to the cross, With the specifics unmentioned, the outspoken Oscar winner still went on demand “let’s all of us make an effort to expand that tent so everyone rises and everyone’s story has a chance to be seen and heard.”

It took a Canadian to lay down some more perspective on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s blinker vision of the world and the industry.

“In the spirit of inclusion, I hope that this time next year, this ceremony reflects the true breadth and diversity of the film and television being made today, because there is so much more to be celebrated,” said Schitt’s Creek Dan Levy

However, for the most part, presenters and winner in and out of the Beverly Hilton and NYC’s Rainbow Room stuck to their bland scripts and noted repeatedly that the HFPA was giving $2 million to Feeding America this year. In a nation scarred by Covid-19 over the past year and some much hardship, the contribution is admirable, but the network time killing was not.

Add to that technology that was ground breaking by 1995 standards, way too many DOA skits and pre-recorded segments and it felt like the Globes wanted to go backwards from where the Emmys leap last year in their own coronavirus ceremony.

The split screen moments where an admiring Eugene Levy stared at Norman Lear giving his thank you filled pre-recorded Carol Burnett Award acceptance speech were sweet. Yet they soon lost their flavor and appeal after proving nothing more than a digital sleight of hand.

Stepping aside from the inclusion fail for a moment, in many ways, the usually loose and boozy Globes were damned this year. Even with the coward’s way out on the HFPA’s membership problem, through 25 categories and two lifetime achievement awards, the gleeful spitefulness and silliness that have characterizes the dick clark productions show over the decades was almost nowhere to be seen.

The closest we got was fellow Musical or Comedy Actor nominees fellow Ramy Youssef giggling and Don Cheadle indicating to to wrap it up through winner Jason Sudeikis’ self-described “little windy” and Leo Tolstoy referring acceptance remarks. Remarks that would have been called indicative of the Ted Lasso star being “tired and exhausted” in previous eras. Of course, as good as Youssef and Cheadle are, it wasn’t enough to save this literally and figuratively bedeviled show.

“You’re taking so much time with this and you’re making everyone so nervous,” said Amy Poehler at one point as Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson vamped through a gag as clueless composers accepting the “Least Original Song in a Telefilm, Dramedy or Comma” award.

Substitute “cringe” for “so nervous” and you have the epitaph on the headstone for tonight’s Golden Globes …and nobody really wants that.