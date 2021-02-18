‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Teaser: Forest Whitaker Is Out To Reclaim The Streets In Epix Drama

“Bumpy Johnson is gonna be dead by the end of the day.”

Can we get that in writing, please?

Epix has released the first teaser for Season 2 of its period crime drama Godfather of Harlem and set its premiere for Sunday, April 18. Have a look above.

Oscar winner Forest Whitaker executive produces the series and stars as crime boss Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson, who returns to early-1960s Harlem after 11 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. Season 2 sees Bumpy continue his struggle to reclaim command over the town from the Italian mobsters by attempting to seed internal discord and sever their vital heroin pipeline. Meanwhile, Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch) will be forced to choose between violent and nonviolent responses to the near-constant threats to his life, and his relationship with Bumpy will be severely tested.

Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Rafi Gavron and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy co-star, and Erik LaRay Harvey and Demi Singleton have been upped to series regulars.

Produced by ABC Signature Studios, Godfather of Harlem won an Emmy for Outstanding Title Design last year and spawned a spinoff docuseries inspired by the drama’s music and subjects. Co-creators Chris Brancato –who also showruns — and Paul Eckstein also executive produce alongside Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson and Markuann Smith.