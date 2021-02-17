‘God Friended Me’ & ‘Alcatraz’ Creators Steven Lilien & Bryan Wynbrandt Sign With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: God Friended Me creators Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt have signed with Range Media Partners for management.

The duo most recently created dramedy God Friended Me, which ran for two seasons on CBS. They served as executive producers and showrunners, with the team directing the series finale. They were honored with the 2019 Humanitas Prize for their work on the series. It starred Brandon Micheal Hall as an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside-down when he receives a friend request on social media from “God” and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

Prior to that, the pair developed pilots with Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment, Scott Stuber’s Bluegrass Films and Secret Hideout. They co-created their first series Alcatraz in 2012 with JJ Abrams and Bad Robot producing for Fox. Their previous credits include Kyle XY, CSI: NY, Hawaii Five-0 and Gotham.

Lilien and Wynbrandt currently serve as executive producers and co-showrunners alongside creator/showrunner David Appelbaum for the upcoming NBC drama La Brea. The series stars Natalie Zea as a mother whose family is ripped apart when a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, separating her and her son from her husband and daughter.

Lilien and Wynbrandt are repped by CAA and attorney Todd Rubenstein at Morris Yorn.