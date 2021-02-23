Gladys Knight, Alessia Cara Among Performers At NBA All-Star 2021 Game

Gladys Knight and Alessia Cara will bring their singing chops to the NBA All-Star 2021 game.

The 70th annual NBA All-Star Game will also feature performances by iconic HBCU musical groups. Knight, Cara and the collegiate groups will perform before tip-off. Knight will perform the U.S. national anthem from the Atlanta arena, with Cara singing the Canadian national anthem from Toronto.

Throughout the night, the league will pay tribute to the vital role of HBCUs through musical performances, content and storytelling. The Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society Choir will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” virtually from campus, paying tribute to NAACP leader and Black national anthem songwriter and alum James Weldon Johnson.

Additionally, the Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band and Florida A&M University Marching 100 will perform during the NBA All-Star player introductions from their respective historical campuses. Throughout the match, members of the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities will introduce exciting performances by Atlanta’s step teams from Spelman College and Morehouse College.

The 2021 NBA All-Star performances will to air Sunday, Mar. 7 on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.