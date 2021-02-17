‘Girls5eva’: Peacock Series Unveils Teaser; Creator Meredith Scardino On Why Pop Music Was The Right Backdrop – TCA

Peacock has released the first teaser to its new forthcoming series, Girls5eva, starring Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, and Busy Philipps.

“I wanted to write a show about women in my age group and be able to talk about all the things that you go through as being a woman in your forties,” said creator and executive producer, Meredith Scardino during the show’s presentation at today’s virtual TCA.

The show follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s who gets sampled by a young rapper, leading to its members reuniting to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

“It came to me,” said Scardino, “it would be amazing to be able to do it with this backdrop of pop music and trying again as a metaphor for trying at this stage at a time when you might be more like sitting back at life or getting cozy and comfortable and getting uncomfortable.

Scardino was joined by the series leads as well as fellow EPs Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond.

“I think it’s interesting for the show, the fact that these were initially five women that were just thrown together full strangers by this opportunistic Lou Pearlman type who was just trying to create the next Spice Girls. It was a few years, it was a big blip, and then it was over as fast as it started,” said Scardino, offering some insight on what to expect when the series premieres on Peacock.

“They all went their separate ways and they didn’t choose each other back then. But when they come back, now they choose each other now. And I think that’s significant and cool to see them make the choice today.”

Check out the teaser below: