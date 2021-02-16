Gina Carano Learned About ‘Mandalorian’ Firing On Social; Talks About Being Excluded From Season 2 Press By Disney

Gina Carano, who Lucasfilm deemed “was no longer an employee”, following The Mandalorian actress’ controversial social media posts, comparing being conservative in America to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany, exclaimed in a recent interview with journalist Bari Weiss, that she learned of her firing from the hit Disney+ series “through social media, like everyone else.”

Carano also told the former New York Times and Wall Street Journal alum, that Disney barred the Cara Dune actress from doing any season 2 press following her social media mockery of pronoun usage at a time when many are respecting inclusivity and non-binary identities.

“Earlier on last year before The Mandalorian came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage. I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio,” Carano said in a recent interview.

Related Story Free Speech Insurance: An Idea That Could Even Help The Oscars

In response, per Carano, Lucasfilm kept her out of the series’ season 2 promotion, on which she responded, “That was heart-breaking, but I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok. That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm.”

In the wake of Carano’s Instagram post, which she removed, comparing conservatives and persecuted Jews during WWII, Disney released a statement last Wednesday, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Deadline also broke the news soon after Carano’s dismissal that she’s working on a new film with Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire. Carano told Deadline last Friday, “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

The Mandalorian is currently not in production on season 3, and Disney is prepping spinoff The Book of Boba Fett for this coming fall.

News was picked up over the last two days that Hasbro is no longer producing a second run of Carano’s Cara Dune action figure from The Mandalorian. Deadline reached out to Hasbro, who has not provided comment yet. The hot assumption of this news came from a customer service note from the fanboy retail site BigBadToyStore. While Baby Yoda is very popular, some of those close to The Mandalorian believe that there isn’t a second run on any of the series season 2 action figures since it will be a while before the show comes back.