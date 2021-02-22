Gina Carano Talks Being “Canceled”, Supports Former ‘Mandalorian’ Costar Pedro Pascal

Gina Carano went on The Ben Shapiro Show to continue to unpack the recent events surrounding her firing from Disney+’s The Mandalorian — particularly her relationship with her former costar Pedro Pascal.

As reported earlier, the actress was fired from the Lucasfilm and Disney series after she took to social media to, as Lucasfilm described it, post “abhorrent” material that compared the current divided political climate in the U.S. to Nazi Germany. This caused “#FireGinaCarano” to trend and eventually, she was.

In the interview with Shapiro, she talked about how Pascal wasn’t fired for posting a 2018 tweet where he compared undocumented children in cages in the U.S. to Jewish people in concentration camps. Shapiro points out how it did seem like a double standard that Disney and Lucasfilm didn’t take similar action with Pascal as they did with Carano.

“I adore Pedro,” Carano said in the interview. “I know he’s said and done some hurtful things. “But we had an agreement after we realized we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that, first and foremost, you’re a human being. And you’re my friend first.”

She said that they are both passionate about their beliefs and she recognizes that they think differently because of their different experiences. “I know that we both have misstepped on our tweets,” she said. “We’re not perfect. We’re human beings. But he’s not a bad human being. He’s a sweet person.”

After the #FireGinaCarano trend hit, she said that Disney was watching her “like a hawk”. She referred back to the double standard and said that while all this was happening, she saw that people on the same production said anything they want. “I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative,” she said.

In the interview, she also said, “I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply. I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend… everyone is afraid of losing their job.”

Watch the interview above.