Gina Carano Hits Back, Announces New Movie Project With Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire: “They Can’t Cancel Us If We Don’t Let Them”

EXCLUSIVE: Less than 24 hours after her explosive ouster from Star Wars series The Mandalorian for incendiary social media posts, Gina Carano has hit back at her detractors and revealed a new movie project she is making with conservative website The Daily Wire.

Carano told us today: “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Dank Farrik, as her Mandalorian character would say.

Carano will develop, produce, and star in the upcoming film, which The Daily Wire says it will release exclusively to its members as the company looks to bolster its entertainment division. Details are being kept under wraps but it will be produced as part of Daily Wire’s partnership with Bone Tomahawk producer Dallas Sonnier and his Bonfire Legend banner.

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob,” said Daily Wire co-founder Shapiro.

“We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the Xwing to take down their Death Star,” he added.

Carano’s controversial social media posts, described by Lucasfilm as “abhorrent”, saw her turfed from The Mandalorian by the studio and ditched by her agency UTA. The former MMA star and Deadpool actress played bounty hunter Cara Dune on the first two seasons of Lucasfilm and Disney+’s hit series.

The actress raised hell by sharing a TikTok post comparing the current divided political climate in the U.S. to Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” she wrote.

Another photo on Carano’s Instagram story featured a person with several masks covering their face and head with the caption: “Meanwhile in California.”

Both posts were scrubbed from the actress’s Instagram yesterday, but others picked it up and reposted. The actress has previously courted controversy for posts about election fraud and gender pronouns.

Last month, right wing site The Daily Wire released its first feature film, school shooter movie Run Hide Fight, produced by Dallas Sonnier under his Bonfire Legend banner. Daily Wire says the film drew more than 300,000 viewers during its three-hour live streamed premiere.

The new alliance with Carano raises the prospect of the Daily Wire’s film operation becoming a home for those going against the Hollywood grain in controversial ways. Not that Disney will be too worried about that, however.

