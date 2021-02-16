Hasbro Says “No Current Plans To Create More” Gina Carano ‘Mandalorian’ Action Figures

Hasbro has officially weighed in on the discontinuation of the Cara Dune The Mandalorian action figure after Gina Carano’s social media controversy and firing from Lucasfilm.

News went wild over the past two days about the action figure, spurred by a customer service note from fanboy toy retailer BigBadToyStore. However, Hasbro hadn’t provided a specific statement or confirmation about the toy no longer being available.

“We’re thrilled to have the privilege of creating products featuring characters and stories from The Mandalorian for our fans. Hasbro has completed development of all season 1 and 2 product featuring Cara Dune, and there are no current plans to create more. We are actively working with our retail partners to address existing orders,” Hasbro SVP Global Communications Julie Duffy said Tuesday.

Some insiders told us we weren’t apt to see a lot of Season 2 Mandalorian action figures since the series isn’t coming back for a while; spinoff The Book of Boba Fett will be dropping this fall instead. It sounds like that’s the case as Hasbro is specifically canceling Cara Dune toys.

Carano in a recent interview said she learned of her dismissal from The Mandalorian on social media. She also claimed that she wasn’t included in the Season 2 press for the Disney+ series after she decided not to use the streamer’s apology statement for her online mockery over non-binary pronouns.

On Friday, Deadline broke the news that the former MMA fighter and Deadpool actress is now working on a new movie with Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire.