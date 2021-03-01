Gillian Anderson Completes ‘The Crown’ Sweep At Golden Globes With Supporting Actress Win

Gillian Anderson added to The Crown‘s haul at the Golden Globes on Sunday, taking the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role for playing Margaret Thatcher on the Netflix drama. It was Anderson’s second-ever Golden Globe, after winning in 1997 for playing Agent Dana Scully on the seminal sci-fi series The X-Files.

The Crown had already won the Best Television Series – Drama along with both leading actor categories for Emma Corrin and Josh O’Conner. The Brit drama had the most nominations going into the night among all TV series with six.

Anderson thanked a slew of people in her speech leading with creator Peter Morgan, for “imagining that I could inhabit Mrs. T.” After running out of air, she wrapped with “I couldn’t do that withough any of you and I’ll shut up now.”

Like Corrin who as Princess Di knocked off co-star (and the Queen herself) Olivia Colman in her Lead Actress category tonight, Anderson won over fellow Crown star Helena Bonham Carter, who portrays Princess Margaret.

In addition to Carter, the category included a pair of defending Emmy champions in Julia Garner from Netflix’s Ozark and Annie Murphy from Schitt’s Creek, along with Cynthia Nixon from another Netflix series, Ratched.