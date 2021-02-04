Gillian Anderson To Star In Lionsgate’s ‘White Bird: A Wonder Story’, Czech Shoot To Begin This Month

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her Golden Globe and SAG nominations for The Crown, we can reveal that Gillian Anderson is next to star in Lionsgate and director Marc Forster’s White Bird: A Wonder Story, which will begin production in the Czech Republic later this month.

White Bird: A Wonder Story is the creative companion movie drawn from the universe of the Lionsgate’s 2017 box office hit Wonder, which made more than $300M global.

The film charts the story of a young Jewish girl hidden away by a boy and his family in Nazi-occupied France during World War II. Anderson will play Vivienne, the woman who along with her family must make unimaginable choices. Additional casting has yet to be revealed.

The screenplay adaptation of R.J. Palacio’s graphic novel is by Mark Bomback (War For The Planet of the Apes). Forster (World War Z) returns to the studio where he directed the Oscar-winning Monster’s Ball 19 years ago.

Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, who produced Wonder, are also producing the new film, along with Palacio. Wolfe, who is a partner in Forster’s 2DUX2, is executive-producing. Alex Young is executive-producing for Mandeville.

Czech Republic, which hosts Amazon’s Carnival Row and multiple movie blockbusters, continues to be an in-demand European filming destination. Also due to shoot in the country this spring is Starz’s Dangerous Liaisons prequel series.