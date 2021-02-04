Giant Pictures Inks Theatrical And Streaming Deal With Drafthouse Films

EXCLUSIVE: Giant Pictures has entered a multi-year deal with Drafthouse Films to co-release upcoming theatrical and streaming titles. Giant will also handle sales and distribution for the acclaimed Drafthouse Films catalog.

Curated by the genre-driven Alamo Drafthouse, the Drafthouse Films catalog includes more than 40 titles that will be available to stream on multiple platforms in the US and Canada. All of the titles under the deal will also be available on the Alamo on Demand streaming platform.

“We got to know the team at Giant during the launch of Action USA last year and hit it off,” said Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League. “I can think of no better home for the Drafthouse Films library and look forward to partnering to release both forgotten classics and new discoveries.”

Drafthouse Films will be acquiring new titles for their new partnership with Giant Pictures. The titles will include dedicated releasing support from Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The deal encompasses Drafthouse Films’ titles from their acclaimed back catalog which includes the Josh Oppenheimer documentary The Act of Killing as well as E.L. Katz’s dark comedy Cheap Thrills.

“We are thrilled about this landmark partnership with Drafthouse Films where for the first time, every movie from their catalog will be made available for streaming,” said Nick Savva, General Manager of Giant Pictures. “The Giant team is looking forward to working with Alamo to source cult movies for audiences on all screens.”

The deal was negotiated by Nick Savva of Giant Pictures, along with Bill Sondheim of Greenfield Media, with Tim League, Founder and Executive Chairman of Alamo Drafthouse and James Emanuel Shapiro for Drafthouse Films.