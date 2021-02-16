German Films Unveils Eight Participants In Promotional Face To Face Campaign

EXCLUSIVE: German Films, the agency that promotes German cinema globally, has unveiled participants for the sixth edition of its Face To Face With German Films campaign, which this year will be dedicated to local talent across all aspects of the filmmaking world. In previous years, the program has focussed on promoting actors, directors or writers at one time, but the 2021 edition will highlight local talent with different backgrounds and artistic approaches, whose works span across all facets of the business.

This year’s participants, who are all female, are: composer Freya Arde, a German Film Music Award winner for her work on Nelly’s Adventure; costume designer Ulé Barcelos, whose bold and colorful work was seen on 2020 German Oscar entry System Crasher; director Sarah Blaßkiewitz, whose debut Precious Ivie wrapped last summer; Berlin-based actor Tua El-Fawwal, star of German teen drama series Druck; Annekatrin Hendel, the prolific director of Berlin Film Festival winning titles such as Schönheit & Vergänglichkeit and Disko; actor Lorna Ishema, star of Precious Ivie and TV series Breaking Even; storyboard artist Laila Petersen-Jama, whose animation credits include Pets United and Jessy and Nessy; and cinematographer Jieun Yi, whose work on O Beautiful Night earned her a German Film Award nomination last year.

With the focus on personalities with very different biographies and artistic approaches, German Films managing director Simone Baumann said, “We are proud to continue our Face To Face Campaign with a great new group of talents despite the current, difficult conditions…Films and series are only made at all because of the work of a large team, which is why we have decided to present a greater diversity of film professions in 2021.”

The campaign will kick off with a Deadline Virtual Event during the European Film Market on March 2nd at 9am, a panel discussion which I’ll have the pleasure of leading with four of the participants – Freya Arde, Ulé Barcelos, Sarah Blaßkiewitz and Lorna Ishema.