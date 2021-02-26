George Clooney & Julia Roberts Re-Team In ‘Ticket To Paradise;’ Ol Parker Directs For Universal, Working Title

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney and Julia Roberts have committed to a re-team in Ticket To Paradise, a romantic comedy that Ol Parker will direct for Universal Pictures and Working Title. The film will shoot later this year.

Parker directed for Universal Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and wrote the script with Daniel Pipski. Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple that teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. Clooney and his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov will produce alongside Roberts and her Red Om Films’ teammates Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill.

This deal is important to those wondering when film studios are going to stop selling pricey star packages to streamers because of the uncertainty of the theatrical marketplace, and once again step up to considerable projects that can work in theaters. Sources said when this project came together quickly through Working Title, streamers quickly circled. But Universal’s top brass said, no, we are in the theatrical movie business, and this one isn’t traveling.

Clooney and Roberts have teamed in the Ocean’s Eleven films, and the Jodie Foster-directed Money Monster.

For Universal, Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Clooney is repped by CAA and Lichter Grossman; Roberts by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein; Parker by UTA, Knight Hall Agency Ltd, Management 360 and attorney Eric Brooks; and Pipski by Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer.