George Clooney To Receive Cinema Audio Society’s Filmmaker Award

George Clooney will receive the Cinema Audio Society’s Filmmaker Award during the virtual 57th annual CAS Awards ceremony on April 17.

Cinema Audio Society

“George embodies a strength of character that not only shows in the integrity and preeminence of his works but in the way he regards and is regarded by his creative teams and collaborators,” said CAS president Karol Urban. “In such a time of uncertainty, his hardworking, innovative, and generous demeanor and body of exceptional films and television projects makes him an especially exemplary filmmaker for 2020.”

Clooney is a two-time Oscar winner for producing Best Picture winner Argo (2012) and starring in Syriana (2005). He also has amassed a half-dozen other Academy Award noms: Best Actor for The Descendants, Up in the Air and Michael Clayton; Adapted Screenplay for The Ides of March; and Original Screenplay and Best Director for Good Night, and Good Luck. He most recently directed and starring in Netflix’s The Midnight Sky and starred in and produced the Hulu miniseries Catch-22.

George Clooney-Directed ‘The Midnight Sky’ On Course To Become One Of Netflix’s Most Watched Films

Clooney will be the 16th recipient of the CAS Filmmaker Award. Past honorees include Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino Jonathan Demme, Taylor Hackford, Paul Mazursky, Richard Linklater, Edward Zwick, Bill Condon, Gil Cates, Jon Favreau, Jay Roach, James Mangold, Joe Wright, Rob Marshall and Henry Selick.

Also being honored that evening with the CAS Career Achievement Award is production sound mixer William B. Kaplan.

The CAS Awards honor Outstanding Achievements in Sound Mixing in seven categories for film and television.