Gena McCarthy Exits As Lifetime’s Head of Unscripted & fyi’s Head of Programming

EXCLUSIVE: A+E Networks veteran Gena McCarthy is stepping down as EVP and Head of Programming, Lifetime Unscripted and Head of Programming. fyi, and is leaving the company after 10 years. Search is underway for her replacement.

“Gena is an exceptional person and creative executive,” said Paul Buccieri, President of A+E Networks Group. “We thank her for her leadership, and for her many lasting contributions to the company, and wish her ongoing success.”

McCarthy joined Lifetime in 2010 as SVP Reality and Alternative. She developed and produced the network’s first wave of homegrown hit reality shows following the acquisition of Project Runway, including Dance Moms, Bring It!, Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, Project Runway All-Stars, Preachers’ Daughters, and The Week the Women Went. She also managed ongoing production of Project Runway.

In 2013, McCarthy moved to A+E’s Bio as content chief ahead of the network’s transformation into lifestyle brand fyi 10 months later. She oversaw the inaugural original slate that included breakout Married at First Sight, Tiny House Nation and Epic Meal Empire, followed by Seven Year Switch, Arranged, Zombie House Flipping, Outback Nation, #BlackLove and Man Vs. Child, among others.

In 2018, McCarthy added oversight of Lifetime’s unscripted programming, moving over Married at First Sight, establishing it as anchor franchise for Lifetime and expanding it with spinoffs including Couples Cam, Second Chances and Unmatchables. She developed Marrying Millions, Bride and Prejudice and Love at First Flight, and oversaw production of Little Women and Supernanny. She also greenlit and launched tentpole documentary events including Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, Wendy Williams: What a Mess!, and the upcoming Aly Raisman: From Darkness to Light.

In February 2020, Amy Winter joined Lifetime as EVP and Head of Programming.

“It’s been a true pleasure serving as a teammate and team leader in two successful chapters of the Lifetime story,“ McCarthy said. “And launching fyi remains a collaborative, joyful and inventive milestone. I thank A+E Networks for both opportunities, and thank Paul Buccieri for his vision and guidance.”